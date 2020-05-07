ODU goes blue to show support for frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University displayed blue across the campus on Wednesday to honor National Nurse Day and pay respects to all the frontline essential workers battling the coronavirus pandemic daily.
Both the new ODU Education Building and Chartway Arena at the Ted Constance Center were beaming blue to show support by lighting both sides of the campus along Hampton Boulevard.
The university also took to Twitter to use #LightItBlue — which has become a global way for structures and companies of all types to display signs of gratitude to those keeping the communities safe.
In another Tweet, the university made it clear this plans to continue throughout all of May.
ODU Athletics recently showed its support by lighting up Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
ODU is just one among the many in the city that is doing its best to make the skyline shine blue.
Dominion Energy, local baseball fields, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, and Busch Gardens are other Virginia establishments showing support.
