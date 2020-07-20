ODU English professor named poet laureate of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A professor of English at Old Dominion University has been named poet laureate of Virginia.

Luisa Igloria, who has written nearly 20 collections of poetry, described it as a “unique position for service and engagement through poetry.

Igloria said she was overwhelmed and grateful after learning about the appointment.

“It’s such an honor to join the ranks of many esteemed Virginia poets laureate,” Igloria said, noting that she would be the fourth person of color to hold the title.

Old Dominion is the state’s only school to have two faculty members designated as poet laureate in the past decade. Tim Seibles, who has since retired, was poet laureate from 2016 to 2018.

Igloria, the Louis I. Jaffe Endowed Professor and University Professor of English and Creative Writing, came to Old Dominion in 1998 and was promoted to full professor in 2010. She was director of the University’s M.F.A. creative writing program from 2009 to 2015.

Her most recent book, “Maps for Migrants and Ghosts,” which was a co-winner of the Crab Orchard Open Poetry Prize, will be published in the fall by Southern Illinois University Press.

In 2015, she received the first Resurgence Poetry Prize for her eco-poetry. Igloria, a native of the Philippines, is also an 11-time recipient of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature, the country’s most distinguished literary prize.

Her other awards include the May Swenson Prize, the James Hearst Poetry Prize, the Stephen Dunn Award for Poetry and the Fugue Poetry Prize. At Old Dominion, Igloria has received the John R. Broderick Diversity Champion Award and the College of Arts and Letters’ Charles O. and Elisabeth C. Burgess Award for Faculty Research and Creativity.

