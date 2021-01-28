ODU COVID-19 testing reveals increase in positive results among employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University (ODU) sent out an emergency notification Thursday stating that testing has identified an increase in positive results among employees who work on campus.

The notification says that officials are monitoring several “outbreaks” in nonacademic buildings, specifically in the University’s Public Safety (University Police Department) Building and in Athletics’ facilities.

Per the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), an outbreak is defined as at least two positive cases within 14 days.

“As an immediate response, individuals who tested positive were isolated and are currently receiving medical care; Intercollegiate Athletics placed several teams on pause; and Public Safety staff have implemented a contingency plan to ensure there is minimal impact to University Police services, campus safety, police patrols, and responsiveness,” the notification reads.

Additionally, the college has taken the following measures in addition to previously implemented precautions:

Required COVID-19 testing for all students who live, work, or are taking classes on campus this spring.

Same-day testing for symptomatic students, faculty, and staff.

Testing for asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff, with results available within 24-hours.

Contact tracing and quarantine/isolation protocols implemented as soon as someone tests positive.

Employees in isolation or quarantine are provided access to occupational health physicians.

Access to Public Health Emergency Leave during their isolation and quarantine period.

Increased testing of all staff, and faculty, who frequent these buildings as well as all on-campus students.

“As the semester progresses, we will continue to report new developments and keep you informed of proactive measures we are taking. Sharing information is one of the best ways for all of us to remain safe and healthy,” the university said.

To learn more about ODU’s testing plan and test results, click here.