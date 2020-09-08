ODU reports 16 positive coronavirus cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several Virginia colleges and universities have created their own COVID-19 dashboards to display the latest numbers for testing and confirmed cases. Some are reporting daily, while others, like Old Dominion University in Norfolk, are providing weekly updates.

As of Sept. 2, ODU is reporting 16 positive COVID-19 cases out of 1252 tests performed.

The university delayed its fall return to campus amid the pandemic, which also allowed more time to get its on campus testing center up and running.

ODU has invested in a COVID-19 clinical diagnostics lab at Innovation Research Park, which the school says is one of the only research parks in the nation located on the campus of its research institution.

ODU’s multi-layered plan includes medical screenings and same-day testing of symptomatic students living on campus as well as weekly random sampling testing throughout the semester. Those who test positive will be isolated. For anyone believed to be at risk for exposure, the school says it is contacting them and asking them to self-quarantine.

There is also a link where students can self-report.

ODU started classes August 29 with on-campus, online and hybrid learning. The university canceled all fall sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” said ODU President John Broderick.

Meanwhile, videos have gone viral on social media recently showing college students in other parts of Virginia and the country who are not social distancing, throwing parties, and ignoring masks mandates.

At James Madison University, students were told to pack their bags and head back home. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard shows more than 1,000 cases reported since July 1. Students won’t be back on campus until at least October.

Other schools have started to issue citations to students who don’t abide by COVID-19 restrictions.

