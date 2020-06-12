ODU community marches for justice Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Marching for justice, students, police officers, community members, faculty, and staff joined together at ODU’s campus Thursday afternoon.

“We are fighting for equality. We’re fighting for justice. We’re fighting for our people, for 401 years of what’s been going on. It’s no more. We will not take it. We will not stand for it. We will not stand for it. We need to change. We need change and we need justice,” said ODU student, Jasmine McDougle.

From the L.R Hill Sports Complex, to outside Kaufman Hall, the ODU Community marched side by side, shouting chants of justice.

Their voices rang loud and passionately for six blocks around campus.

The organizer of the march was Mufu Taiwo, who’s a grad student and former ODU football player.

Taiwo says he felt it was time to do something because of the discrimination he’d seen within the community as well as on a national level.

“We wanted to bring light to the social injustice in our country and I feel like it would be a good example to start here at Old Dominion where it’s my home, spread my home to the homes of others,” said Taiwo.

Among those marching were officers with the ODU Police Department and ODU President John Broderick, who helped coordinate the event.

“I believe very strongly in what our students are here for and what our community is here for. Black lives matter on our campus, they matter in our community, and they should matter more in our world and our country,” said Broderick.

Broderick also spoke at the end of the march and encouraged a dialogue about what the ODU community stands for– a place of inclusion and love.

“We are very fortunate to have students like Mufu here who are outstanding leaders and who really do take a stand on social justice. I couldn’t be more proud of him or those young people behind me,” Broderick added.

