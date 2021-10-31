ODU community honors well-known DJ after fatal crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends gathered at Old Dominion University Sunday to honor a former student who died in a car crash.

A state police spokesperson says 28-year-old Brandon Pearson lost control of his car and hit a tree on I-64 in James City County early Friday morning.

More than 100 people crowded outside the Webb Center quad as they honored and celebrated the life of Pearson.

“He was someone who cared about other people. He sacrificed for other people and so to Brandon’s family, thank you for sharing him with us,” said one of Pearson’s Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers as he addressed the crowd.

Pearson’s family, fraternity and closest friends lit candles and spoke about the lasting impact the beloved DJ has made at ODU, in Hampton Roads and all over the world.

TONIGHT: More than 100 people gathered in the Webb Center quad at ODU to honor 28yo Brandon Pearson. Pearson, a well-known DJ, died in a car crash Friday. The story tonight on @WAVY_News at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/kfEPOY4lel — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 1, 2021

“He would not want us to go out sad you know that,” said Pearson’s sister Brittany.

Pearson is described as a funny, charismatic guy who had a passion for living life to the fullest.

“Just amazing and loving. He had an affectionate smile. He loved ODU. He loved it a little bit too long for the finances,” said Pearson’s mother, Gwen.

State police say Pearson was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue at a high rate of speed Friday morning when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree. He died before paramedics could get him to the hospital.

Pearson’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.