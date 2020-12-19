ODU celebrates fall class of nearly 2,500 graduates in virtual commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University commemorated its fall 2020 graduating class with a weeklong celebration concluding with a virtual commencement Saturday.

The school says about 2,500 students received bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees.

“Graduates, the last few semesters have been unlike any we experienced in years past,” President John R. Broderick said.

“With the resiliency that defines our Monarch spirit, together we have risen to face every challenge that has come our way during this global pandemic. I am proud of your commitment to Reign Responsibly on campus. As seniors and as graduate students, you served as leaders to underclassmen.”

Broderick continued to acknowledge the challenges students faced.

“For many, 2020 has been a difficult year, but as Monarchs, you not only adjusted but thrived, demonstrating your agility, innovation and determination,” he said.

Graduation videos can be seen at the following links:

The celebration included virtual events, a bucket list and mortarboard decorating challenge, social media opportunities, and the annual Student Honors and Awards celebration.

The Class of 2020 will hopefully have an in-person celebration soon.

“I look forward to formally celebrating and applauding your accomplishments in an in-person ceremony, hopefully in April,” Broderick said. “In the meantime, from all of us at ODU, congratulations!”

