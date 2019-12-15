ODU celebrates 2,000 graduates at recent commencement ceremonies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University just gained about 2,000 alumni at its recent commencement ceremonies.

According to the university, approximately 2,000 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral students received their degrees during two ceremonies on Saturday for the university’s 131st commencement.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander was present at the ceremony and spoke to graduates from ODU’s College of Arts and Letters, Strome College of Business , and College of Health Sciences.

An ODU graduate himself who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, Alexander urged the recent alumni to understand the two qualities he said they have developed during their time at Old Dominion — heart and perseverance.

“The heart is the core of one’s personality and humanity, and it’s the most powerful organ of the human spirit. Perseverance will be necessary in order to lead during challenging times.”

Among the recent alumni, OFU Vice President of Academic Austin Agho also made note of the 474 distance-learning graduates who were not in attendance.

Nearly 17,000 students around the world have obtained their degrees with the help of ODU over the last 30 years.