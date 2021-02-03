ODU basketball set to resume play following two-week COVID-19 pause

(WAVY) — Following a two-week pause in activity due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to play Friday night against Marshall at Chartway Arena.

Several players and staff members tested positive for the virus, some had symptoms, some did not, but nobody needed to be hospitalized.

Coach Jeff Jones said the team will not be at full strength this weekend and he did not say which players would not be available to play.

Before the pause, ODU (4-2, 8-4) had won four out of its last five games and it is currently one game back of first-place Western Kentucky in Conference USA’s East Division.

A lot of college programs have had to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks and coach Jones says there are no easy answers.

“Should we have played, should we not have played? I think there are valid arguments on both sides,” Jones said. “It’s a contagious disease, you can try to everything right but there’s not a 100 percent guarantee that you are going to avoid it.”

Marshall comes into this weekend’s game riding a two-game winning streak and a 3-3 conference record.

The games will be played Friday and Saturday with a 7 p.m. tip off at Chartway Arena.