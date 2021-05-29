ODU baseball heads to C-USA tournament championship after 13-5 win over Florida Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion’s historic baseball season rolls on to the Conference USA tournament championship game for the first time in program history.
The Monarchs (41-14) once again put one of the nation’s most powerful offenses on display and bulldozed past the Owls of Florida Atlantic 13-5 to reach the final.
Andy Garriola led the ODU charge with two home runs. The first was a solo shot in the second inning, while the second was a three-run blast with two men gone in the fifth to put the Monarchs ahead 6-2.
The championship game will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.