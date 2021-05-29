ODU baseball heads to C-USA tournament championship after 13-5 win over Florida Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion’s historic baseball season rolls on to the Conference USA tournament championship game for the first time in program history.



The Monarchs (41-14) once again put one of the nation’s most powerful offenses on display and bulldozed past the Owls of Florida Atlantic 13-5 to reach the final.

Andy Garriola led the ODU charge with two home runs. The first was a solo shot in the second inning, while the second was a three-run blast with two men gone in the fifth to put the Monarchs ahead 6-2.

The championship game will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

