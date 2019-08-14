Video: Touring the new ODU football stadium

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The new S.B. Ballard Stadium appears to be ready for the 2019 football season.

ODU Athletics on Wednesday hosted a private tour of the stadium for members of the media.

The public at-large will get its first extended look at the stadium when the Monarchs host the Norfolk State University Spartans on Aug. 31. ODU will play six games in the new stadium this season — largely against Conference USA opponents.

Old Dominion held its first scrimmage of the fall camp under the lights at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium on Monday.

The $67.5 million stadium will seat just under 22,000 and be equipped with modern amenities and a new press box.

First look at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium at ODU! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pJPqk4sBz2 — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) August 14, 2019

Kayla Gaskins will have full coverage of the tour tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5:30.