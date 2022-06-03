NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University (ODU) will soon have a new school focused on maritime studies.

On Friday, ODU announced the creation of the School of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Maritime Operations.

“ODU has a demonstrated history of leadership and collaboration in maritime, and we’ve heard from our industry partners that we can do more,” President Hemphill said. “With the development of the Maritime Consortium and now, the School of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Maritime Operations, the University is poised to be a global leader promoting economic development, encouraging innovative research and building the workforce of the future.”

The university’s Board of Visitors approved a resolution to create the school effective October 15. It will, however, require approval from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

In a release, the University said:

The school will create a central academic home to coordinate programming on supply chain, logistics and maritime topics that have been studied across the University’s colleges and through its Office of Research. Supply chain management and maritime operations are inherently interdisciplinary, and recent supply chain challenges have shown logistics professionals need wide-ranging subject matter expertise to address challenges affecting the global economy. Students trained in supply chain, logistics and maritime operations can find experiential and professional opportunities in thinktanks, businesses, health agencies and nonprofits.

“Coordinating our academic and research initiatives through the new school will put ODU in a stronger position to develop a skilled supply chain and maritime workforce while strengthening our collaborations with industry and military partners throughout Hampton Roads,” said Austin Agho, ODU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Through this school, ODU can meet the critical needs of our community.”

The school will also support the work of the Maritime Consortium.

“With the effects of bottlenecks felt around the world, the pandemic has shown how our maritime and supply chain industries are interconnected,” said Brian Payne, vice provost for academic affairs. “Students enrolled in ODU’s School of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Maritime Operations will learn about issues that have far-reaching impacts and will graduate prepared to anticipate challenges and introduce solutions.”

Offerings from ODU will include the current Master of Science degree in Maritime Trade and Supply Chain Management, while new bachelor’s degree programs will be developed.