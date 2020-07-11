ODU alumnus released after 4-year detention in Turkey

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University alumnus has returned to the United States after four years of imprisonment and house arrest in his native Turkey.

According to a story written by Monarch Magazine and University Editor Philip Walzer on Friday, 40-year-old NASA physicist Serkan Golge who received his doctorate from ODU is now back in the country.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had accused of Golge of supporting a failed 2016 coup. Golge, a naturalized U.S. citizen, and his family vigorously denied the accusation.

Golge was visiting relatives in Turkey with his wife and two children in July 2016. He was arrested as they were packing for their return home in connection with the unsuccessful coup against Erdogan.

About 20 other Americans were also detained in Turkey and accused of participation in the failed overthrow.

The New York Times and other news sources reported that Golge and his family arrived in Washington on a commercial flight on June 30.

“I am thankful to the ODU community – especially to my former advisers, educators and fellow classmates at the physics department,” Golge wrote in an email last week. “Their continued support during my ordeal eased my pain and strengthened me.”

