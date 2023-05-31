NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Old Dominion University alumna is getting ready to compete for Miss Virginia.

Megan Frick graduated with a doctor of physical therapy degree from ODU this spring and has now started working at ODU Monarch Physical Therapy. Now, Frick is getting ready for the Miss Virginia pageant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The preliminary rounds for the pageant will begin on June 29 and the crowning will take place on July. Frick, who is the reigning Miss Hampton/Newport News, says she is looking forward to the competition as well as representing the area.

The winner of Miss Virginia will not only get a chance to compete in Miss America, but they will also receive $20,000 in scholarship money.

During the pageant, Frick will have a chance to discuss her health screening and health literacy initiative (S.I.M.plify Healthcare) that she started last year in honor of her mother, who suddenly died from a heart attack when Frick was a sophomore at Campbell University in North Carolina.