ODU alert: Norfolk police respond to report of shooting on W 39th Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting on West 39th Street Friday night.

Old Dominion University sent out an alert Friday night around 9:30 p.m. warning the campus community of the incident.

Police responded to the report of the shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, according to dispatchers.

As of the time of the alert, police were still on scene.

The alert didn’t give information on any injuries. No suspect information was available at that time.

“Members of the community are asked to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious circumstances to police,” the alert said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

