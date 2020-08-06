ODU alert: Norfolk Police investigating armed burglary, one shot fired on West 43rd Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University sent out a crime warning to the university community Thursday evening saying Norfolk Police are investigating an armed burglary with one shot fired on West 43rd Street.

ODU said the incident happened just after noon Thursday in the 1300 block of West 43rd Street in Norfolk.

The occupants of the residence were home and were confronted by an intruder wearing a mask and carrying a handgun.

When the occupants confronted the intruder, he fired a round and left the house on foot carrying some personal property items belonging to the victims, according to the ODU alert.

The occupants were not injured.

The suspect is described as a male about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He wore a black T-shirt and a black mask.

Police are increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

