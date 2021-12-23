ODU alert: Norfolk police investigating 2 reported robberies Thursday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating two robberies that were reported Thursday night, according to an Old Dominion University safety alert.

The alert said the incidents happened Dec. 23 after 7 p.m. One was in 1000 block of 43rd Street and the other in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard. The alert didn’t specify whether the robberies were of a person, business or residence.

Three males were involved. They displayed a weapon and demanded money and property, the alert said.

Norfolk police are still investigating and have increased patrols in the area.

The alert did not give any additional information about the robberies.

People should report suspicious people or vehicles to police.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

You can reach ODU Police at 757-683-4000 or via the free ODU LiveSafe App.