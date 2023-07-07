NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — O’Connor Brewing is saying goodbye to its longtime home on W. 24th Street in Norfolk after 13 years.

The brewer announced on Friday afternoon its last day of operations in Norfolk will on Sunday, July 23. Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute brewer that’s veteran-owned and operated, will take its place.

O’Connor says although they won’t have a physical location, their beers are not going away. They say they’re teaming up with another Virginia brewer, which “will give O’Connor Brewing Company access to new-age hops, malt, and other ingredients, allowing the company to continue innovating world-class beers in a more competitive environment.”

“O’Connor Brewing Company has always sought creative and strategic ways to evolve in this ever-changing economic climate and craft beer industry, which has led to a unique business opportunity,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The O’Connor space will be Armed Forces’ flagship brewery and their first in Virginia, CEO Alan Beal said in a press release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.

They plan to have at least 70% of its workforce comprised of military veterans.

“We are excited to open our flagship brewery and taproom in Norfolk, a great American city with a large population of veterans, active-duty military, and their families,” Beal said. “Virginia is one of the best states to open a brewing business in. Governor Youngkin called me and encouraged our team to take a close look at what Virginia has to offer, and we did. This is now our home base, and we’re committed to employing veterans and playing a vital part of the patriotic community in Norfolk.”

The news comes just over two years after O’Connor faced backlash over allegations of sexual harassment, sexism and racism at the workplace. The business called the findings from an independent investigation “troubling and heartbreaking” and said they were working to create a better work environment for everyone.

You can read more about Armed Forces Brewing on their website.