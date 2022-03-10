Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for third straight year

FILE – This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the third straight year, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will not march down the streets of Norfolk.

Norfolk’s Vice Mayor Martin Thomas announced the news Thursday afternoon on Facebook:

The Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled because of the weather. There will still be a party inside the Columbian Club from noon until 4pm for those who want to stop by!

This is the third-straight year that the parade has not happened.

Organizers had the date. The parade route was set, but expected severe weather literally rained on the parade.

It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, so the community was particularly excited for the event to return this year.