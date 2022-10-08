NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ocean View Storm The Bay race series took place this past week in Norfolk.

The series took place October 5 through 8 and included multiple different races that people could participate in, including Storm the Bay 10K, The Mermaid Mile Fun Run for kids, and the virtual Top Gun Challenge.

After the races were over, participants and their families were able to enjoy a post-run celebration at COVA Brewing Co., located at 9529 Shore Drive.

Although the in-person races are over, those interested in participating in the virtual races can still sign up on the series website.