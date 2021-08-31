Ocean View Little League asking community to step up to the plate after thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ocean View Little League is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke into their equipment trailers and stole multiple items.

As a small, community little league, they rely on donations and are asking the public to help them recoup the money so the kids can play ball.

One week ago, Crissy Dassow was going to cut the grass fields of the Ocean View Little League when something stopped her.

“Both trailers were shut, like pushed shut, with no locks,” said Dassow. “They weren’t even latched. Our old locks weren’t anywhere to be found.”

She immediately knew something was off.

“I took a deep breath and I opened this trailer and our riding lawnmower was gone,” said Dassow. “All of our power tools and equipment were gone, some of the shelves were empty in the back which had our snow cone machine, hot dog machine, concession machinery.”

Dassow estimates between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of equipment was taken.

“To come out, it felt like a total loss,” said Dassow.

It’s a loss that hit the little league hard, as they only have donations as their source of funding.

“We are so community-focused that it’s hard to believe that something like that would happen in this community,” said league Vice President Jon Wells.

The league is now facing a big financial setback that they didn’t plan for.

“We have plans to roll forward in the future, this puts a big hiccup in them because we can’t move forward without being able to maintain our fields,” said Dassow.

Local businesses have stepped up to help but they know it’s not long term, so they’re asking the community to come to the plate.

“It’s not just baseball we’re teaching out here,” said Wells. “We’re teaching how great sportsmanship, how to take criticism.”

They have a message for the people responsible.

“You’re not stealing from anyone in particular, but the children,” said Dassow.

“Was it really worth it just for a few dollars?” Wells asked.

There is a community clean-up day at the fields coming up on Sept. 3, as well as a fundraiser at Your Pie on Sept. 10. You can get more information by visiting the league’s Facebook page.