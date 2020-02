NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All occupants escaped a burning home Friday morning in the Ocean View area, firefighters say.

Firefighters didn’t specify how many people were inside at the time, but said no injuries have been reported.

The fire in the 200 block of E. Ocean Avenue was called in at 9:25 a.m., and firefighters said it was under control around 10:25 a.m. They were still working to extinguish hot spots.

Norfolk Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a house fire in the 200 Blk. of East Ocean Ave. All occupants escaped the fire and there are no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/4ksfUqxAJc — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) February 14, 2020

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time. Check back for updates.