NSU’s Spartan Legion Marching Band to perform and compete at the National Battle of the Bands in Houston

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion Marching Band will compete in the National Battle of the Bands.
The event will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston this weekend.
The 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) weekend kicks off with the HBCU Greek Stroll Off on Saturday as several Greek fraternities and sororities perform and compete for cash prizes.
The next day, members of eight HBCU bands across the country will perform and compete while showing off the sound and style of Black college marching bands.
Along with NSU, this year’s participating marching bands include:
- Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats
- Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band
- North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine
- Southern University, Human Jukebox
- Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South
- Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands
- Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band
Purchase your tickets HERE.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.