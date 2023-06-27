PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University has announced a new program that is designed to promote women leaders.

The program, called “Women Who Lead” is the only one of its kinds and works with the Black BLAND organization. It works directly with underserved women in Hampton Roads looking elevate in their professional careers through information sessions and mentorship.

“So really thinking about those women who are in the work sector but need to and want to advance. and it’s not an easy thing, so what we’re looking for is a throughway for them through this program and the mentorship that allows them to break that glass ceiling,” NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said.

The goal of the new program is to get more minority women involved in business and help them succeed in their neighborhoods.

