NSU to take extra precautions for upcoming spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is taking careful precautions as spring semester begins amid the omicron COVID-19 variant.

·Spring semester classes will begin January 18 and will be held in person. Officials say the required number of in-class course hours and the end of the semester date will not be impacted by this shift. Move-in and return testing will be moved back a week to January 12 through January 16.



Students will be receiving a separate communication regarding move-in and return testing by 5:00pm on Wednesday, December 29.

Employees will return to work as scheduled on January 3.

All essential staff/employees designated to work on campus will report to work during their normal shifts beginning January 3.

Starting January 10, all employees will be required to resume normal in-person shifts and operating hours.

All students, staff, and faculty are required to show proof of having received a booster shot no later than February 4. Those who have already have vaccination exemptions for medical or religious reasons are also exempt from this requirement and will have ongoing testing.



Those who recently received the initial vaccination and are not eligible to receive a booster shot until after February 4 will be expected to show proof of the booster shot at a later time.