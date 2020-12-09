NSU to receive $2.7 million grant from Dominion Energy for retention initiatives, STEM representation for minority students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University will receive a $2.7 grant from Dominion Energy designed to support student retention initiatives and to increase the representation of minority students in STEM careers.

“Norfolk State University is extremely grateful for Dominion Energy’s commitment to educational equity and providing support to HBCU student excellence,” said NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. “For NSU, Dominion’s HBCU Promise Grant will be transformative and help to power access, opportunity, and success for the students of today and tomorrow at Virginia’s largest HBCU.

The award will support the university’s Summer Bridge program for STEM disciplines, fund a college completion grant program to assist “high-achieving students who have exhausted their available financial aid,” and support research, public policy development, and an equity lecture series through the University’s Center for African American Public Policy, according to a statement released Wednesday.

NSU is one of 11 historically Black colleges and universities benefitting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise” which has committed to $25 million among the institutes. The program supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“The support from Dominion will help the university develop initiatives to help Spartans reach degree completion and will be a springboard to future achievements in their academic and professional careers,” Adams-Gaston said.

“We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re honored to support HBCUs that are doing a great job developing the future workforce and leaders of our nation.”