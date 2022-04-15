NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a student at Norfolk State University was struck by a bullet that ricocheted off the ground in a parking lot.

NSU officials said the student’s injury is superficial.

Officials said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in Lot 14A.

The student was treated by medical personnel.

NSU police and Norfolk police responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

NSU officials did not release any information, including the student’s identity, what part of the student’s body was injured, or where the bullet may have come from.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.