NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University’s marching band, Spartan Legion, has been named the top HBCU band across the country.

In a poll from HBCU Buzz, Spartan Legion garnered over 30% of votes among 35 HBCU bands nationwide, including FAMU’s Marching 100 and Southern UNiversity’s Juman Jukebox.

“Marching bands play a key role at HBCUs and in Black music and performance history,” says HBCU Buzz. “They bring in the crowd at football games for their electrifying halftime performances and are usually the main attraction for the homecoming parade. Many bands have also entertained audiences at events at the local, national, and international levels.”

Late last month, the NSU Spartans were hailed as the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year by HBCU Sports.

2022 had been an amazing year for the marching band including participating in the Rose Parade in California and taking part in the grand opening of the Rivers Casino Portsmouth.