NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The NSU Spartans have been named the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.

In a recent, week-long poll conducted by HBCU Sports, the Spartan Legion garnered nearly 92,000 votes to be named the top spot, over 44% of the 207,933 votes. Other finalists were Alabama State and Texas Southern.

It has been an amazing month for the marching band including participating in the Rose Parade in California and taking part in the grand opening of the Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Spartans also have a chance at the Top Five HBCU marching bands for HBCU Buzz. To cast your vote, CLICK HERE.