NSU professor appointed to vacated seat at Norfolk School Board

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A professor at Norfolk State University has been appointed to fill a seat at the Norfolk School Board.

Dr. Leon Rouson, a tenured professor in NSU’s Department of Early Childhood, Elementary and Special Education, is set to fill the Ward 4 Board seat vacated in November by Christine Smith, Norfolk Public Schools announced Tuesday.

He will complete Smith’s term, which expires in December 2022.

Rouson was already sworn in during a private ceremony on December 20. His public swearing in ceremony is scheduled for January 12 during the school Board’s 4 p.m. work session.

Rouson was one of three candidates the board interviewed. He has worked at NSU since 2005 and was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2011. Prior to working for NSU, Rouson was a middle school math teacher in North Carolina.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Carolina Central University, and his doctorate from Old Dominion University.