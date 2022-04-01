NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the White House Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Adams-Gaston is one of 18 people selected to serve on the board. Among the 18 selected are HBCU presidents, actors, athletes, financial experts, legislators, and others who will advance the goal of the HBCU Initiative to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education to its students and continue serving as engines of opportunity, according to the White House website.

“I am honored to serve on President Biden’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and

Universities,” Adams-Gaston said. “I appreciate the confidence the administration has in appointing me to

serve on such a distinguished board. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members as we work to improve the outcomes for students who attend our historic institutions. HBCUs were created to expand access to higher education for all, and we will work together to promote and advance the HBCU mission.”

Adams-Gaston has been president at Norfolk State since June of 2019.

For more information about the Board of Advisors, visit whitehouse.gov.