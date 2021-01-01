NSU postpones women’s basketball games against NCCU this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk State University (NSU) women’s basketball announced Friday that its two games against North Carolina Central this weekend have been postponed.

The games were scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, and will not be played due to NSU’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Spartan women are scheduled to be in North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Jan. 16, and Sunday, Jan. 17.

