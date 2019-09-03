NSU Men’s Basketball holds third annual Back to School Bash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of children and parents lined up outside Joseph Echols Hall at Norfolk State for the 3rd annual Back to School Bash.

With alarms being set ahead of school tomorrow, NSU’s men’s basketball team had tables and tables set up for everything the kids would need.

“Skittles, pencils, notebooks, tape, crayons, gluesticks I think that’s all,” 5th grader Kingston Privott listed.

Head coach, Robert Jones, says each year they host more and more kids.

That means they needed more school supplies and also added a bounce house.

The event was a one stop shop for kids prepping for the big day tomorrow, even local barbers came in to give fresh cuts.

“I think of a lot of us we didn’t have a lot growing up so now we’re in a position that we’re able to give back so I think when you’re able to give back you should give back,” NSU Head Basketball Coach Robert Jones

Once the book bags were full, a few players even stuck around to get some shoot a few hoops with kids.

Senior guard, Steven Whitley, grew up in Norfolk and says he wishes there was an event like this when he grew up.

“To get the opportunity to be able to put smiles on little kids faces and be able to impact their lives in a way like this right before school, it’s all love”

Jones say there’s no question when it comes to the future, that this event will become a staple.

“As long as I’m here I’m going to do it every year,” Jones smiled.

Jones hopes down the road local sponsors can get involved as they are paying out of pocket for all the supplies.

