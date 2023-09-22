NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University announced safety initiatives they plan to implement on campus over the next two weeks.

Since 2021, NSU has increased safety measures through establishing the President’s Safety Task Force, acquiring gunshot detection technology called ShotSpotter, increasing police presence and reconstructing Gates #1 and #8 on campus, including installing security cameras, according to a news release.

Over the next two weeks, the campus plans to add the following security measures:

Provide training for security staff on how to direct students during shelter-in-place orders.

Offer fall safety training by Mike Wallace, NSU Emergency Manager.

Conduct a Safety Walk to heighten awareness of safety protocols on campus.

Place mobile police cameras in the Spartan Suites parking lot.

Engage a parking consultant to give recommendations for immediate solutions to Lot 14 and how Spartan Suites students can park closer to the building for better safety.

Install one-way parking spikes at Gate 5 so cars cannot enter the campus from that direction.

In addition, a safety information campaign will begin reminding the campus community of safety resources such as the walking escorts available through NSUPD, the shuttle tracking app, and how to report safety concerns directly and anonymously, according to a news release.

Some long-term solutions that are being initiated include the addition of recess gates in the Spartan Suites parking lots, technology and protocol reviews to improve screening vehicles entering gates on campus and the construction of fencing around the perimeter of the campus.

“The safety of our community has been and remains a priority that requires continuous and ongoing attention,” the press release states. “Our nation, and more specifically, the HBCU community, has suffered from threats to our safety, loss of life, and damage to our environmental security. In the wake of these occurrences, we have remained vigilant and responded in ways that show our resilience and commitment to educating our students, despite the challenges.”