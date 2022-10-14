NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University’s (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.

There will be road closures along Park Avenue, Virginia Beach Boulevard, and Corprew Avenue from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Hampton Roads Transit said this will impact its services. Get more details on detours and stops that will be missed, at this link.

The NSU Homecoming Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, from Booker T. Washington High School. Norfolk native and current Chesapeake City Council Member, Don J. Carey III, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the parade. Carey graduated from Booker T. and NSU before becoming the first NSU football player drafted into the NFL in the Division I era.