NSU among Virginia universities receiving more than $4M in federal funding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is one of several higher institutions in Virginia set to receive a portion of more than $4.1 million in federal funding from the Department of Education.



U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $4,123,765 in federal funding for five higher education institutions in Virginia to help them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which passed back in March.



The grants can be used in various ways such as reducing disease transmission and developing instructional delivery models for students who can’t attend an in-person class.

These colleges and universities in Virginia will benefit from the funding:

Norfolk State University in Norfolk will receive $1,952,775

will receive Ferrum College in Ferrum will receive $390,542

will receive Institute for Psychological Sciences (Divine Mercy University) in Sterling will receive $180,966

will receive Rappahannock Community College will receive $1,536,345

will receive Appalachian School of Law in Grundy will receive $63,137