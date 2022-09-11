NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University police are warning students to avoid attending off-campus events not coordinated or sanctioned by the University.

The university posted the recommendation on social media Saturday, exactly one week after several NSU students were hurt in a mass shooting on Killam Avenue, which is near Old Dominion University.

NSU’s president confirms Angie McKnight, a sophomore nursing student, died after the shooting. Norfolk police say McKnight was 19 years old.

Now the university is offering counseling for students.

25-year-old Zabre Miller also died at the hospital. Five other people were injured in the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

Police and Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. “I really hope and pray that we can all work together community, police, and me so that we can hold people accountable,” said Fatehi.

NSU is advising students that if they have any questions or concerns related to off-campus events, to get in touch with the University Police Department at 757-823-8102.