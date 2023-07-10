NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation Summer Camp has returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over the next two weeks, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff Joe Baron Foundation will host a free summer camp for residents of Norfolk between the ages of 8 and 13.

There will be two sessions of the summer camp. The first session runs from July 10 to July 14, and the second session runs from July 17 to July 24. Participants will attend one full week of camp Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Campers will attend presentations from the Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Chrysler Museum and the Elizabeth River Project’s Dominion Energy Learning Barge. They will also participate in activities such as archery and canoeing.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says the goal of the camp is to is to build trust between law enforcement and officers and campers.

The camp will be held at Girl Scout’s Camp Apasus located at 8420 Granby Street in Norfolk. Meals and transportation will be provided by Norfolk Public Schools.

For more information about the summer camp click here.