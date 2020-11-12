NRHA to provide assistance to Norfolk residents experiencing loss of income due to pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is providing more assistance to city residents experiencing loss of income due to the pandemic.

“Many residents beyond those we serve through public housing are in trouble right now due to

income loss,” said NRHA Executive Director Ron Jackson. “We want to help as best as we can

by providing housing counseling and emergency assistance.”

Norfolk residents that are struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities may be eligible. Applications can be filled out online and will be accepted through 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25. The initiative began on August 31.

The COVID-19 Housing Costs Relief Program is being administered by NRHA’s HomeNet

Homeownership Center. Through various programs, HomeNet partners with local lending

institutions, attorneys, housing developers, Realtors and local, federal and state housing agencies

to assist prospective homebuyers to achieve homeownership.

The city has given NRHA $2 million to provide up to six months of rent or mortgage

or utility costs assistance, in addition to post-purchase or rental and loss mitigation housing

counseling.

Qualifying residents must be:

Norfolk renters or homeowners not currently receiving monthly rent or homeownership subsidy (such as through low-income public housing or through NRHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program).

They must be able to provide documentation proof of loss of income due to their place of employment shutting down or being required to close to the public, of a reduction in wages and/or hours worked, or of having to stay home without pay to care for children in the household due to daycare or school closure.

Applicants must have filed a 2019 federal tax return in which the gross adjusted income does not exceed $99,000 for an individual tax return or $198,000 for a joint tax return.

Applicants are encouraged to read through all program information posted on the website for eligibility details. For questions about the program, call 757-314-4202.

Latest News