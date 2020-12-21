NRHA receives largest family self-sufficiency program in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) just received its largest award amount granted in Virginia for the second time.

The $360,000 grant was from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s

(HUD’s) Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program.

NRHA received the same amount back in January.

The grant is part of the $1,879,967 HUD awarded statewide through FSS, distributed in 19

localities, to help residents reduce their dependency on federal assistance and rental subsidies.



Through FSS, public housing agencies are able to collaborate with social service agencies,

community colleges, businesses, and other local partners to help participants further their

education, gain marketable skills, and otherwise increase their income potential through new

employment or by advancing in their current workplace.



“These funds will empower Virginia families by providing educational opportunities, job

training, and counseling to help them make lasting progress towards economic independence,”

said U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, announcing the award late last week.



“We applaud the Department of Housing and Urban Development for taking this approach to give

Virginians the tools they need to increase their income and move up the economic ladder.”



HUD’s FSS funding helps local public housing authorities to hire service coordinators who work

directly with residents to connect them with existing programs and services in the local

community.