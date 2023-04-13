NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is opening its Project Based Voucher (PBV) Tax Credit Program waitlist for a limited time.

According to a press release, NRHA will be accepting online applications for the following communities:

Grandy Village Revitalization – one to three bedrooms: Located at 3151 Kimball Terrace in Norfolk

Franklin Arms Apartments – Two bedrooms only: Must be 55 year of age or older. Located at 2500 E. Princess Anne Rd. in Norfolk

Church Street Station: For homeless individuals only. Located at 2016 Church St.

The waitlist will be open from Apr. 25 at 9 a.m. and will close May 12 at 4 p.m.

Applicants can qualify at 50% of the Area Maximum Income (AMI) and current residents in the assisted housing community can qualify up to 80$.

The applications will be accepted online only and can be found on the NRHA website.