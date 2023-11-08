NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority (NHRA) is currently accepting applications for single room units at Gosnold Apartments.

For a limited time only, NHRA is making spaces available on its waitlist for single-room units. The waitlist will open Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. and close Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Applicant Information:

Applicants can apply online by computer of smartphone at nrha.myhousing.com

Applications are also available for download at nrha.us/housing/apply/waitlists

Applications may also be picked up Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 555 E. Main Street in Norfolk

Duplicate applications will not be accepted

Hard copy applications can also be mailed to: Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Attention: Occupancy Department, P. O. Box 968, Norfolk, VA 23501.

Those wishing to apply can also hand delivery deliver applications Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by placing them into the Occupancy Dropbox located at 555 E. Main Street in the first floor lobby.

