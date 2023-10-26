NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is sponsoring a job fair on November 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Attucks Theatre at 1010 Church Street in Norfolk.

NRHA residents attending the event are expected to gather in the lobby of the Attucks Theatre at 9:45 a.m. to hear welcoming remarks from City of Norfolk Councilman John Paige.

“Although this job fair is open to the public, we actually organized it solely for the benefit of our residents,” said Julius Norman, NRHA client services director.

NRHA is dedicated to helping their residents to achieve complete self-sufficiency. The Workforce Development counselors aspire to a more significant objective: initiating residents on a stable and well-compensated career journey.

“It’s this kind of financial stability that opens the door to building good credit. building savings and ultimately buying a home and creating generational wealth,” said Norman.

Participating employers include: