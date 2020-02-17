NPS seeking public input on 2020/2021 academic calendar

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is putting the finishing touches on its calendar for the upcoming school year and is asking for the community’s input.

The school system has posted a survey with two calendar options. There are several differences, including when winter break and the last day of school will be.

Here are some of the highlights:

Option 1:

  • 7 Early Release Days (ERDs) for students
  • Teachers get 4 Professional Development (PD) days
  • Students observe Columbus Day, while teachers get a PD day
  • Winter Break is December 24, 2020 – January 1, 2021
  • Students’ last day is June 16, 2021
  • Teachers’ last day is June 17, 2021

2020-2021 Academic Year Calendar Option #1 Download (PDF)

Option 2:

  • 10 Early Release Days (ERDs) for students
  • Teachers get 6 Professional Development (PD) days
  • School is in session on Columbus Day
  • Winter Break is December 21, 2020 – January 1, 2021
  • Students’ last day is June 17, 2021
  • Teachers’ last day June 18, 2021

2020-2021 Academic Year Calendar Option #2 Download (PDF)

The survey is available now until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. The results will be presented to the School Board.

Click here to take the survey.

Some big changes are in the works for the NPS 2020/2021 school year. A year ago, the school board decided to significantly alter class schedules after a consultant recommended basically flipping the start times for elementary and high school students. The consultant recommended high schools start between 8:50 a.m. and 9:00 a.m and elementary schools between 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. The exact times have not been announced.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories