NPS seeking public input on 2020/2021 academic calendar

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is putting the finishing touches on its calendar for the upcoming school year and is asking for the community’s input.

The school system has posted a survey with two calendar options. There are several differences, including when winter break and the last day of school will be.

Here are some of the highlights:

Option 1:

7 Early Release Days (ERDs) for students

Teachers get 4 Professional Development (PD) days

Students observe Columbus Day, while teachers get a PD day

Winter Break is December 24, 2020 – January 1, 2021

Students’ last day is June 16, 2021

Teachers’ last day is June 17, 2021

2020-2021 Academic Year Calendar Option #1 Download (PDF)

Option 2:

10 Early Release Days (ERDs) for students

Teachers get 6 Professional Development (PD) days

School is in session on Columbus Day

Winter Break is December 21, 2020 – January 1, 2021

Students’ last day is June 17, 2021

Teachers’ last day June 18, 2021

2020-2021 Academic Year Calendar Option #2 Download (PDF)

The survey is available now until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. The results will be presented to the School Board.

Click here to take the survey.

Some big changes are in the works for the NPS 2020/2021 school year. A year ago, the school board decided to significantly alter class schedules after a consultant recommended basically flipping the start times for elementary and high school students. The consultant recommended high schools start between 8:50 a.m. and 9:00 a.m and elementary schools between 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. The exact times have not been announced.

