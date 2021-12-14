NPS offering ‘Grab-N-Go’ meals through several school cafeterias over winter break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Norfolk in need of a meal during the Christmas holiday will have several options to go to.

Free Grab-N-Go meals will be offered at seven schools on four days during the winter academic break: 12/20, 12/22, 12/27 and 12/29. 

During the meals, two days of snack/supper, per student, will be available on Mondays.  Three days of snack/supper, per student, will be available on Wednesdays. 

Hot meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis along with a variety of “take and make” meals which include ready-to-eat, thaw-and-serve, and microwavable items.  

During the winter break, students in Norfolk are invited to pick up meals from the cafeterias listed below:

  • Azalea Middle School
  • Lake Taylor School
  • Larchmont Elementary School
  • Northside Middle School
  • Norview Elementary School
  • St. Helena Elementary School
  • Tidewater Park Elementary School

