NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bus driver shortages are going to continue to plague Norfolk Public Schools for the rest of the year, officials said on Facebook.

These shortages are nothing new, however, the district will no longer send out daily messages about bus delays.

Instead of widespread messages, families can expect more localized messages for significant delays at their child’s school.

10 On Your Side has previously reported on a school bus driver shortage in Norfolk. It’s an issue that’s been impacting school districts locally and nationwide all school year.

In February, WAVY reached out to Norfolk Public Schools to ask about the shortages. An official said NPS has been “significantly short-staffed of bus drivers all year.”