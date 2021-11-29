NPS: More than 2,000 students in Norfolk already vaccinated against COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 2,000 students are already partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

In a post on social media Monday, NPS officials say more than 2,000 students, between the age of 5 and 11, across 32 schools, have been given their first dose of the vaccine.

Local health officials began vaccinating students onsite at their own schools in mid-November.

NPS Student Wellness Senior Director Dr. Dennis Moore says the vaccination campaign is helping lower the COVID-19 transmission numbers in the area.

“The more people we have vaccinated, the better it is for everybody,” said Dr. Moore.

Norfolk Health Department Chief Operations Officer Paul Brumund said going directly to the schools to administer the vaccines helped get rid of the barriers that might affect residents in need of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.