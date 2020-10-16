NPS creates ‘Billy the Bully Buster’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Even though Norfolk Public schools students are taking classes from home, the district wants to make sure students still have the information and resources they need to be safe. They’ve created a campaign with a new character on the NPS website.

Billy the Bully Buster is a mascot with a message.

“This month Norfolk pubic schools will stand together against bullying and unite for kindness acceptance and inclusion,” he says in a video clip.

NPS Safe schools specialist Dehon Mack told WAVY.com that even though kids are not physically in school right now, bullies can still find them.

“The thing about cyberbullying is it never stops, or it has the potential to never stop, because it can happen at 2 o’clock in the morning if a kid’s on the phone.”

The district’s online campaign contains appropriate games and information for students including an anti-bully hotline and strategies for dealing with bullies.

“We want them to feel safe, whether they are with us or whether they are at home,” Mack said.

There are also resources for teachers and parents.

“We understand what bullying does, the lifelong impact it has on students on families,” Mack told WAVY.

All are encouraged to wear orange on Oct. 21, National Unity Day, and some schools have created awareness contests on Tik Tok, or through designing posters or signing a pledge to stand up to bullies, just like Billy the Bully Buster.

