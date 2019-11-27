NPD releases surveillance images of home burglary suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police want to find a man who broke into a home in Norfolk and stole several things.

According to police, the residential burglary occurred Monday, November 25 around 1:30 p.m.

A security camera captured images of the suspect entering the home in the 5200 block of Cape Henry Avenue.

Detectives released two surveillance photos, calling attention to the shoes worn by the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.