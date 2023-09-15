NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have released video that shows a woman they say is responsible for causing property damage in Downtown Norfolk.

The incident happened Sept. 12 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the woman. The video posted to YouTube also shows the car she was driving that caused property damage in the 400 block of Boush Street.

These are all the details available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident or recognize the woman in the video, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.